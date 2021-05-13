Kansas City Chiefs made funny ’21 schedule video using Andy Reid’s oft-repeated phrase

We already know one thing Chiefs coach Andy Reid will say at some point during a news conference leading up to each and every game in the 2021 season.

“Look forward the challenge” is a phrase that Reid repeats often when talking with the media. How frequently does it happen?

Well, the Chiefs social-media team put together a video that shows Reid saying those words from past news conferences about each opponent in the upcoming season.

Not only is this funny, but you get to see Reid from various times in his first eight years with the Chiefs. This is a fun video:

In another video, the Chiefs had former receiver/returner Dante Hall open up a pack of cards that revealed each opponent this season. The video was the first to let fans know when the Chiefs games would be played:

The special pack of cards will be given away to a small number of Chiefs fans as part of a contest. But fans must have Twitter. Here are the details:

