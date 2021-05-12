Three Kansas City Chiefs games make NFL Network’s list of top-five matchups of 2021

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons prevents Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts from gaining yards after receiving a punt in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday Jan. 24, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 and will return to the Super Bowl. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

One down, 16 to go.

Chiefs fans will learn the full 2021 schedule on Wednesday night as the NFL releases the entire slate of games for the first-ever 17-game season.

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed the Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns in their season opener. That’ll be a big game, but it’s not one of the most-anticipated Chiefs games in 2021.

Nick Shook, who writes for NFL.com and is on the NFL Network, last week picked his top-10 best matchups of the 2021 season. Three of the top-five games involve the Chiefs. Here is what Shook picked with a snippet of what he wrote about each KC game:

No. 5: Chiefs at Ravens

The Chiefs have won the last four meetings against the Ravens, dating to 2015, so Baltimore should be up for this one.

“(T)he two meet once again in the latest iteration of Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes,” Shook wrote . “The Ravens are again gearing up for a deep playoff run, but in order to finally reach their goals, they’ll first have to overcome the back-to-back conference champion.”

No. 3: Bills at Chiefs

These were the top-two seeded teams in the AFC a year ago and the Chiefs swept a pair of games against Buffalo. They won in the regular season and the AFC Championship Game.

“(A)fter an offseason in which the Bills quietly added in areas of need and the Chiefs impressively revamped their offensive line, this rematch of two top-tier squads could give us a much more entertaining showdown, set to once again take place at Arrowhead,” Shook wrote. “Can Josh Allen outduel Patrick Mahomes ? Will we get more defensive resistance from the Bills this time around? Might this be a key result that could sway the conference’s seeding? Check back in for the answers this fall.”

No. 1: Packers at Chiefs

The first expected Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers matchup in 2019 didn’t happen after the Chiefs quarterback was injured. Rodgers is unhappy in Green Bay and trade rumors continue to swirl. But if he suits up in this one, it will be the biggest game of 2021. On paper, at least.

“The Super Bowl I rematch many thought we were getting in Super Bowl LV arrives in 2021, and we can thank the forward-thinkers in high places at the NFL for this gift,” Shook wrote. “This Packers-Chiefs meeting is a product of the added 17th game, which follows a format of pairing two cross-conference teams based on their finish in the division standings in the previous season. That means we get the AFC West champion versus the NFC North king, who also happened to be the two conferences’ top seeds this past January.”