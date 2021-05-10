For Pete's Sake

Kansas City Chiefs fans love Chris’ Jones suggestion for 2021 season motto

The Chiefs came up one victory short of fulfilling their 2020 season motto.

After winning Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs players attempted to “Run It Back” last year. But a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV stopped the Chiefs from running it back.

When Arrowhead Pride, a Chiefs blog, asked Twitter users to suggest a motto for the 2021 season, defensive tackle Chris Jones had a thought: “Take it back”.

Chiefs fans were in favor of the name. Here are a few of the responses to Jones’ tweet from fans:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
