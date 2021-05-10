For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Chiefs fans love Chris’ Jones suggestion for 2021 season motto
The Chiefs came up one victory short of fulfilling their 2020 season motto.
After winning Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs players attempted to “Run It Back” last year. But a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV stopped the Chiefs from running it back.
When Arrowhead Pride, a Chiefs blog, asked Twitter users to suggest a motto for the 2021 season, defensive tackle Chris Jones had a thought: “Take it back”.
Chiefs fans were in favor of the name. Here are a few of the responses to Jones’ tweet from fans:
