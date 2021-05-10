Kansas City Chiefs fans love Chris’ Jones suggestion for 2021 season motto

The Chiefs came up one victory short of fulfilling their 2020 season motto.

After winning Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs players attempted to “Run It Back” last year. But a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV stopped the Chiefs from running it back.

When Arrowhead Pride, a Chiefs blog, asked Twitter users to suggest a motto for the 2021 season, defensive tackle Chris Jones had a thought: “Take it back”.

Chiefs fans were in favor of the name. Here are a few of the responses to Jones’ tweet from fans:

The Reckoning Cometh, The Chiefs are Coming and this year will truly show the NFL and the world that the KC Chiefs are not to be trifled with. Brady better be ready, he is going to answer for his nonsense this year! GO CHIEFS! — Michael Jaume (@mfjaume2688) May 8, 2021

Totally % — Scotty Kansas City Cottrell (@scottcp3) May 8, 2021

Can I use this as my cover on FB? — BKaster (@bkaster54) May 8, 2021 v=

Stone cold has spoken! https://t.co/tnlQTX6MBl — CHIEFS 4 ETERNITY (@2010CamaroGal) May 9, 2021

Perfect!! Yes! GO CHIEFS! #TakeItBack Gonna need to find a T-shirt with this. — The New Progressives (TNP) (@TNPOnlyFORWARD) May 8, 2021

So it is written. So shall it be done.https://t.co/sTxgzKuGNv — Want2Write (@Want2game) May 9, 2021

Amen dawg!! Take it back!! — James Tyler (@TylerinKC9) May 8, 2021

That's the one! Take it back! — Hud Hinton (@HudHinton) May 9, 2021

#TakeItBaKC again let’s make the kc thing real https://t.co/xYsysRaCyv — belly oubre jr. (@felixrjohnson) May 8, 2021