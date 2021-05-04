For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Royals fans jokingly hope Alcides Escobar’s minors deal means more from ’15 will sign 

Kansas City Royals’ Kelvin Herrera and Alcides Escobar after Monday’s World Series baseball game against the New York Mets on November 2, 2015 at Citi Field in New York, NY.
Kansas City Royals’ Kelvin Herrera and Alcides Escobar after Monday’s World Series baseball game against the New York Mets on November 2, 2015 at Citi Field in New York, NY. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

After the latest Royals transaction, fans were ready to party like it’s 2015.

On Tuesday, the Royals announced they had signed shortstop Alcides Escobar to a minor-league deal. He’s slated to play at Triple-A Omaha. Escobar, 34, last played in the majors with the Royals in 2018 and was with Yakult in Japan a year ago.

The Royals roster already includes four players who were on the 2014-15 teams that won a pair of American League pennants and a World Series championship. They are Salvador Perez, Danny Duffy, Greg Holland and Wade Davis.

That could become five if circumstances dictated a promotion for Escobar.

Royals fans greeted the news of the signing by jokingly suggesting other players from those title-winning teams return to Kansas City. Here’s a sample of what was said.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service