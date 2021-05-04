Royals fans jokingly hope Alcides Escobar’s minors deal means more from ’15 will sign 

Kansas City Royals’ Kelvin Herrera and Alcides Escobar after Monday’s World Series baseball game against the New York Mets on November 2, 2015 at Citi Field in New York, NY. jsleezer@kcstar.com

After the latest Royals transaction, fans were ready to party like it’s 2015.

On Tuesday, the Royals announced they had signed shortstop Alcides Escobar to a minor-league deal. He’s slated to play at Triple-A Omaha. Escobar, 34, last played in the majors with the Royals in 2018 and was with Yakult in Japan a year ago.

The Royals roster already includes four players who were on the 2014-15 teams that won a pair of American League pennants and a World Series championship. They are Salvador Perez, Danny Duffy, Greg Holland and Wade Davis.

That could become five if circumstances dictated a promotion for Escobar.

Royals fans greeted the news of the signing by jokingly suggesting other players from those title-winning teams return to Kansas City. Here’s a sample of what was said.

Trade for Cueto?? — Roy Donk (@sloppold) May 4, 2021

Anyone got eyes on Alex Rios? — David Lesky (@DBLesky) May 4, 2021

Siri, play "The Boys Are Back In Town" — T.J. Warren (@TJ_Warren) May 4, 2021

HOS, MOOSE, AND CAIN NOW — Carson Hudkins Royals RS (16-11) (@Carson_Hudkins) May 4, 2021

They’re gonna make Ben Zobrist unretire next https://t.co/SYoZViW2hw — Jordan Mountkatzle (@NaturallyKatz) May 4, 2021

When you talking Kelvin Herrera and Alex Gordon out of retirement — Matthew (@MatthewR2415) May 4, 2021

Bring back Nori Aoki. — Steven St.John (@SSJWHB) May 4, 2021

It's not a real 2015 reunion without Jonny Gomes. — Chris Shaffer (@cmshaffer07) May 4, 2021

Let’s bring Billy Butler back as well! Need to sign Esky’s son who is probably 7 now. He was hitting bombs during Royals games at the Little K last time Esky was here. — Travis Neely (@TravisNeely5) May 4, 2021

Siri, play "The Boys Are Back In Town" — T.J. Warren (@TJ_Warren) May 4, 2021