For Pete's Sake
Royals fans jokingly hope Alcides Escobar’s minors deal means more from ’15 will sign
After the latest Royals transaction, fans were ready to party like it’s 2015.
On Tuesday, the Royals announced they had signed shortstop Alcides Escobar to a minor-league deal. He’s slated to play at Triple-A Omaha. Escobar, 34, last played in the majors with the Royals in 2018 and was with Yakult in Japan a year ago.
The Royals roster already includes four players who were on the 2014-15 teams that won a pair of American League pennants and a World Series championship. They are Salvador Perez, Danny Duffy, Greg Holland and Wade Davis.
That could become five if circumstances dictated a promotion for Escobar.
Royals fans greeted the news of the signing by jokingly suggesting other players from those title-winning teams return to Kansas City. Here’s a sample of what was said.
Comments