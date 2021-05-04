ESPN broadcasters will dress as ‘Star Wars’ characters while calling Tuesday’s game

This image provided by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the character, Yoda, in a scene from the 1980 movie “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.” Lucasfilm Ltd.

It’s common to see “Star Wars” characters at baseball games these days, as teams often celebrate the movie franchise.

But on Tuesday, some of those characters will be in the broadcast booth. It’s easy to see why.

Walt Disney Company owns 80% of ESPN and it also bought Lucasfilm in 2012. So with Tuesday being “Star Wars Day” (you know, May The Fourth), it is not surprising to hear the special plans ESPN has for its telecast of the Astros-Yankees game.

ESPN announced it will have a Star Wars-themed broadcast for the game with broadcasters in “full costume” as characters from the movie franchise.

Luke Skywalker (play-by-play announcer Karl Ravech) will be joined on the broadcast by Yoda (analyst Tim Kurkjian) and a Jawa (analyst Eduardo Perez) and there will be “custom on-screen animations.”

This is from the network’s news release: “Kurkjian and ESPN commentator and resident Star Wars expert Clinton Yates will share MLB names with Star Wars ties and Kurkjian will highlight his favorite FORCE plays of all-time. Host Steve Levy (dressed as Darth Vader) will anchor studio highlights during the game.”

Let’s hope Kurkjian goes all-in on his character and makes calls like Yoda: “Out he was called.” Or maybe he’ll tell Ravech, “Try not. Do or do not, there is no try.”

The broadcast begins at 6 p.m., and former Royals pitcher Zack Greinke is scheduled to start for the Astros.