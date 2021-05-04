For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights of new Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon
The Chiefs didn’t have a first-round selection in last month’s NFL Draft, but they reportedly added a player on Thursday hours before the first 32 picks were made.
Running back Jerick McKinnon and the Chiefs reached agreement on a one-year deal, The Star’s Sam McDowell reported.
McKinnon, 28, was a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he signed with the 49ers ahead of the 2018 season. He went on injured reserve that year. He also didn’t play in 2019 but returned last year and had 319 rushing yards in 81 attempts.
ESPN’s Field Yates noted the Chiefs are getting a good deal with the signing:
If you are wondering what he could bring to the Chiefs, here are some of his highlights:
This is one from his days in Minnesota:
