For Pete's Sake
Ryan Reynolds cracked a Paul Rudd joke after Chiefs fan’s special moment at NFL Draft
Anyone who managed to watch the NFL Draft through the sixth round* saw something unusual happen when the Chiefs selected Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith.
*There should be an award for watching all three days
A Chiefs fan announced the selection with his girlfriend by his side, then dropped to a knee.
“Also, Brianna, in the words of our favorite superhero, Wade Wilson, you’re the jigsaw piece who’s curvy edges complete my life. Will you marry me?”
The fan used a Ring Pop when he popped the question, just like the character Wade Wilson (who is Deadpool in the movie of the same name) did in the film. Here is the big moment:
That drew a response from actor Ryan Reynolds, who portrayed Deadpool. He made a joke about Paul Rudd, the Shawnee Mission West graduate who was in a different Marvel superhero movie.
Reynolds isn’t wrong, is he?
Comments