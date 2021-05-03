Ryan Reynolds cracked a Paul Rudd joke after Chiefs fan’s special moment at NFL Draft

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are officially the new owners of Welsh soccer club Wrexham, according to a formal takeover announcement Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021, (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File) AP

Anyone who managed to watch the NFL Draft through the sixth round* saw something unusual happen when the Chiefs selected Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith.

*There should be an award for watching all three days

A Chiefs fan announced the selection with his girlfriend by his side, then dropped to a knee.

“Also, Brianna, in the words of our favorite superhero, Wade Wilson, you’re the jigsaw piece who’s curvy edges complete my life. Will you marry me?”

The fan used a Ring Pop when he popped the question, just like the character Wade Wilson (who is Deadpool in the movie of the same name) did in the film. Here is the big moment:

After announcing the Trey Smith pick, OUR GUY PROPOSED TO HIS GIRLFRIEND DEADPOOL STYLE @VancityReynolds



LET'S GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/RfLdW8L3Mi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2021

That drew a response from actor Ryan Reynolds, who portrayed Deadpool. He made a joke about Paul Rudd, the Shawnee Mission West graduate who was in a different Marvel superhero movie.

I thought everyone in KC was an Ant-Man fan. Congrats to the happy couple! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 1, 2021

Reynolds isn’t wrong, is he?