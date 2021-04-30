Broncos’ draftee ‘ready for challenge’ of facing Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he was chosen by the Denver Broncos with the ninth pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Denver Broncos passed on a quarterback with the ninth overall pick and instead selected Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain, Jr.

Surtain is the son of former Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain, who finished his career by playing in Kansas City from 2005-’08.

During a video call with reporters on Thursday night, Surtain said he was eager to join the Broncos.

“At the end of the day, I feel like when I come in, I’m going to be ready to compete and play,” Surtain said. “I’m going to give Broncos Nation all I got.

The Broncos were ranked 21st in total defense and 25th in scoring defense in 2020, but Surtain sees an upside.

“This is a very stacked defense,” he said. “I can’t wait to compete with those guys at a high level each and every day. I’m just very excited. ... I think we’re going to be the No. 1 defense when it’s all said and done.”

During an interview with the NFL Network, Surtain was asked if he was up for facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

“Yep, I’m ready. I’m ready for the challenge,” Surtain said. “I’m just so excited. Emotions are running through me. I’m just so excited for this opportunity. I can’t wait.”