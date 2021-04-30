Amid Packers discord, Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs teammates say they love Kansas City

The one thing to expect at the NFL Draft is the unexpected, right? Something usually happens that few saw coming.

Hours before the first round of the 2021 draft on Thursday, that’s just what happened as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporter that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is so unhappy with the Packers that he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.

That sent a shock wave through the NFL, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted: “Well I see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting.”

Shortly after that message from Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones let it be known he’s happy to be playing for the Chiefs. Jones tweeted three words: “Love it here.”

Mahomes then said he also is content with the Chiefs:

Later, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined the chorus:

A happy Jones, Mahomes and Hill should make Chiefs fans feel pretty good.