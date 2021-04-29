LSU draft hopeful Terrace Marshall Jr.’s special tie to former Chiefs star Joe Delaney

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Baltimore ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game and had the fewest pass attempts with 406 last season. That’s partly because the running game was so proficient behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, the catalyst for the league’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 yards per game) for the second straight season.(AP Photo/Brett Duke, File) AP

At least one mock draft predicts the Chiefs will take LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr., in the second round of the NFL Draft.

If that proves true, Marshall would follow in the footsteps of his great-uncle, Joe Delaney, who died in 1983 while trying to save children drowning in a lake. Delaney had made the Pro Bowl and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his rookie season with the Chiefs when he passed away at the age of 24.

“I never saw him in person but I’ve seen videos of him, and he played in the NFL,” Marshall told the Shreveport Times in 2017. “People say I’m a lot like him, so I’d like to meet him.”

Despite playing in just seven games this past season, Marshall still led the Tigers with 10 touchdown receptions and he averaged 104.4 receiving yards per game.

Early mock drafts had Marshall being picked in the first round. But Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said injury concerns could cause Marshall’s draft stock to slip.

The Chiefs have a pair of second-round picks in this year’s draft.

"Unfortunately, Terrace Marshall has had some medical stuff that popped at the Combine, so I think that could cause him to slide a little bit. I think Rashod Bateman is probably going to go in that range – late one, early two." - @MoveTheSticks on today's draft conference call. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) April 22, 2021

No matter where he is selected, Marshall knows it will be “Meant To Be.” That’s become his life motto after he learned about his great-uncle’s sacrifice.

This is an excerpt from a story by Brooks Kubena of The Advocate.

“Marshall’s father knew his son needed a sturdy base, a model to live by,” Kubena wrote. “He sat his son down as a kid and told him the story of Delaney’s life, how he sacrificed his life to give three young boys a chance to live. Marshall Sr. tied it together by creating a family motto: ‘M2B.’

“Meant To Be.”

“Marshall still wears the acronym on a chain necklace.”

In an interview with TigerRag.com, Marshall said he also wore No. 37 in youth football in honor of Delaney.

Marshall said nearly every day he thinks of Delaney, but not in the football sense.

“I was told he was a good person and that’s what I am,” Marshall told TigerRag.com. “I try to be a good person every day. I work hard. I just want to keep his legacy and build mine at the same time.”