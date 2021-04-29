Merchandise of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes remains a hot seller, NFLPA reports

The Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady rivalry is not limited to the playing field. The two star quarterbacks continue to duke it out for the top spot in merchandise sales, too.

Since becoming the Chiefs starter in 2018, Mahomes has either won the Super Bowl or seen his season end against Brady’s team, which then won the Super Bowl.

As the NFL Players Association noted Wednesday, either Mahomes or Brady also has led the quarterly top 50 player merchandise sales 11 straight times since October 2018, which was Mahomes’ second month as a starter.

Mahomes was at the top of the year-end list in 2020, but Brady bumped Mahomes down to No. 2 in this year’s ranking, which runs from March 1 to Feb. 28.

Fueling Brady’s rise to No. 1 was his joining the Buccaneers after 20 years with the Patriots and Tampa Bay’s win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The NFLPA noted Brady broke Fanatics’ record for the most jerseys sold in a single season. He also accounted for 19% of all Buccaneers’ championship sales the four days after Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes was the top seller in a number of items, the NFLPA said:

Athletic headbands from JUNK

Accessories and apparel from Pets First

Player face coverings from FOCO

Medical scrubs sales from TiScrubs

Youth apparel sales from Outerstuff

Funko Pop vinyl collectibles

Figurines and coins from MBI Inc

The NFLPA story also says Mahomes and Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce “drove sales of Hallmark’s Special Edition itty bittys plush products. For a third straight year, Mahomes’ holiday ornaments from Hallmark were a hit with fans by a wide margin.”

The top-five leaders in sales of commemorative coins, puzzles and trains from Bradford Exchange included Mahomes, Kelce, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu, the NFLPA reported.

Two other Chiefs made the top 50 in overall sales: Kelce at No. 17 and Hill at No. 42.

