Brewers-Marlins game had ‘one the most confusing calls you will ever see in sports’

The Milwaukee Brewers broadcasters were baffled. Fans also wondered what was happening.

During the second inning of the Marlins’ game Wednesday in Milwaukee, Miami’s Isan Diaz hit a slow roller up the first base line. Brewers pitcher Zack Godley fielded the ball and tossed to first for the out.

It was all so very routine. Until the call from the umpire.

Godley was near the first-base line when he made the throw to first and umpire Marty Foster apparently ruled that Diaz was impeded on his way to the bag.

You make the call:

Zack Godley was charged with an error for interfering with the runner on what is one the most confusing calls you will ever seen in sports



The Marlins did score with two outs later in the inning pic.twitter.com/OoVkImTqoi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 28, 2021

Strange right? The comment from Jimmy O’Brien (aka Jomboy) in his tweet was spot-on. That is one of the most confusing calls you will ever see, regardless of the sport.

The Brewers announcer got it right when he said: “That’s just looking for something that’s not there.”

The other broadcaster also get it right with this comment: “I can’t believe that.”

The Miami Marlins broadcasters also were befuddled by the call:

Godley was charged with an error.