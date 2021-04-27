A MLB ‘Partner League’ will now use a home-run derby to break a tie in extra innings

Carlos Santana, of the Cleveland Indians, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Major League Baseball’s restructuring of the minor leagues earlier this year cost the Pioneer League a spot in affiliated baseball.

But the Pioneer League, which includes a former Royals Rookie League team in Idaho Falls, is still considered a “Partner League” with MLB.

On Tuesday, the Pioneer League announced some big rule changes for the 2021 season, including a home-run derby to determine a winner in extra innings.

This is from the league’s website: “Under the rule, each team designates a hitter who receives 5 pitches, with the game determined by the most home runs hit. If still tied after the first ‘Knock Out’ round, another hitter is selected for a sudden-death home run face-off until a winner is declared.”

That’s not the only big change. The league will allow a “designated pinch hitter” and a “designated pinch runner.” This will allow a team to have a bench player enter the game to pinch hit or pinch run for a player who may then return to his defensive position for the remainder of the game.

The Pioneer League also will let batters appeal to the base umpire on a check swing strike decision from the plate umpire. That, in theory, would allow another umpire to overrule a plate umpire’s strike call. In the past, only pitchers or catchers could ask for an appeal.

“I’m thrilled to see these exciting rules changes implemented for this season,” said Pioneer League president Michael Shapiro. “The Pioneer Baseball League is committed to developing ideas that enhance the strategy of the game, protect the safety of our players and add to the fun and engagement of our fans.

“We believe this focus will help assure the future of the game among a broader and more diverse audience.”

Idaho Falls hired former Royals first baseman Billy Butler as a hitting coach last month.