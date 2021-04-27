For Pete's Sake
MLB fans lash out after video review upholds ‘atrocious’ botched call in A’s-Rays game
It didn’t end up costing Oakland, but a video review took a run off the board for the A’s in their 2-1 win over the Rays on Monday night.
In the seventh inning, Elvis Andrus drew a two-out walk. Tony Kemp followed by lifting a pop up into short left field. The ball fell among a trio of Rays defenders and Andrus attempted to score.
Rays shortstop Willy Adames threw to the plate and Mike Zunino applied the tag. Home-plate umpire Sean Barber called Andrus out, but the A’s challenged.
Replay shows Andrus was safe. Nevertheless, Major League Baseball’s video review crew upheld the call.
“That is absolutely atrocious,” an Oakland announcer said.
“I don’t even know what to say,” a fellow A’s broadcaster said. “There is nothing to say. This replay has really become a joke.”
After the game, Melvin told reporters: “It was a terrible call. Enough said there.”
Here is a longer look at the call with the Oakland broadcasters:
Baseball fans were furious and let their frustrations be known on Twitter. Here’s a sample of what was said, starting with ESPN’s Buster Olney.
Comments