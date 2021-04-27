MLB fans lash out after video review upholds ‘atrocious’ botched call in A’s-Rays game

It didn’t end up costing Oakland, but a video review took a run off the board for the A’s in their 2-1 win over the Rays on Monday night.

In the seventh inning, Elvis Andrus drew a two-out walk. Tony Kemp followed by lifting a pop up into short left field. The ball fell among a trio of Rays defenders and Andrus attempted to score.

Rays shortstop Willy Adames threw to the plate and Mike Zunino applied the tag. Home-plate umpire Sean Barber called Andrus out, but the A’s challenged.

Replay shows Andrus was safe. Nevertheless, Major League Baseball’s video review crew upheld the call.

Top 7th – Athletics challenge call that Elvis Andrus is out at HP; call stands, runner is out. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/6QPuyKwxbK — MLB Replays (@MLBReplays) April 27, 2021

“That is absolutely atrocious,” an Oakland announcer said.

“I don’t even know what to say,” a fellow A’s broadcaster said. “There is nothing to say. This replay has really become a joke.”

After the game, Melvin told reporters: “It was a terrible call. Enough said there.”

Here is a longer look at the call with the Oakland broadcasters:

Baseball fans were furious and let their frustrations be known on Twitter. Here’s a sample of what was said, starting with ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Umpires should be held to answer questions after games. Players take heat all the time from the media. Why not umpires? Another bad call, @MLB will sweep it under the rug and tomorrow’s another day. Not fair. — Goose (@jesse8guzman0) April 27, 2021

The mlb is a joke if they can’t get an absolutely obvious call like this correct. — Ryan Moses (@RS_Moses) April 27, 2021

ABSOLUTELY. Too logical for MLB to grasp. — The Urban Spaceman (@deUrbanSpaceman) April 27, 2021

It shouldnt matter what the call was. This isn't football where they go for an imaginary line to gain. It's as black and white as it can be. — RJ thag (@roythagard) April 27, 2021

I don’t get why they can’t train replay officials who have never been players or umpires at the pro level. There are highly intelligent people out there for the job. — Astroboy (@Astroblast65) April 27, 2021

At this rate, it's hard not to believe that the replay officials are protecting the umpires. This is horrendous. — Austin Blevins (@ablevins95) April 27, 2021