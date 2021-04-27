Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes four years ago Tuesday. NFL analyst admits his mistake.

Excuse the mixed metaphor, but the Chiefs hit a home run with their 2017 NFL Draft class.

Running back Kareem Hunt was a third-round pick and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon was taken in the second round.

Oh, and the Chiefs also traded up to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes four years ago on Tuesday.

Here is the moment:

After the 2017 draft, the Chiefs caught heat for drafting Mahomes, which now seems like silly.

Last week, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah acknowledged he was wrong on Mahomes, too. Jeremiah, a former scout for the Browns, Eagles and Ravens, made the admission in a conference call.

“Yeah, well, what I remember more than anything else is, dang, I was way off and way too low on Patrick Mahomes. More than anything else, that was my biggest takeaway from that,” Jeremiah said with a chuckle. “I’d like to have a do-over on that one.

“Look, the goal every year, with the teams I worked with, was like three to four starters. Your goal was to get three to four starters out of every draft. So if you look back three years after the fact, those guys need to be starting football players. ...

“They went all-in to go get Mahomes and that draft will probably be viewed as the best draft in Chiefs history.”