A sportsbook’s typo on a Patrick Mahomes prop bet turned into a $10,500 mistake

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a pass off despite being rushed by Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin (97) in the second-half of the AFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs held on to win, 22-17. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement recently fined BetMGM.com $500 for “failing to properly display the odds on a betting market,” Gambling Insider reported.

But that was a small price to pay considering why one particular set of odds likely weren’t visible for the Chiefs’ Divisional playoff game against the Browns in January.

The prop bet was supposed to put an over/under on whether both Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield would pass for 300 yards, an Associated Press story noted.

Instead the first digit was inadvertently left off, making the over/under at 00 yards.

Mahomes passed for 255 yards in the Chiefs’ 22-17 win, while Mayfield had 204 passing yards, so that was an easy bet to win.

The error was noticed only after five BetMGM customers placed a bet, as well as four at Borgata Online, which is owned by MGM Resorts International, Gambling Insider said. The nine won a total of $10,500.

The AP said MGM reported the error to the gaming enforcement division and wanted to invalidate the wagers “on the basis that the odds were improperly calculated.”

But the request was denied until after an investigation. “That same day, the company decided to let the bets stand and to pay them off; BetMGM confirmed Thursday it had paid the bettors,” the AP wrote.