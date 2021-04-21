For Pete's Sake
Mitchell Schwartz smacks down Chiefs fan who questioned his commitment on Twitter
Former Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz’s Twitter feed is a mix or football and food, as cooking is a passion of his.
Schwartz also has shared some messages about his recovery from back surgery in February. Chiefs coach Andy Reid this week left the door open for Schwartz to return to the team, but for now Schwartz is focused on his rehabilitation.
Many Chiefs fans have had fun interactions with Schwartz on Twitter, whether it’s about grilling or sports.
But Schwartz smacked down one Chiefs fan this week who suggested he cared more about barbecuing that football.
“What else would you like me to do? Rehab 9 days a week? Start playing football less than 2 months after back surgery?” Mitchell asked.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu came to Schwartz’s defense:
Schwartz also had some fun exchanges with people who supported him after the response to the fan.
