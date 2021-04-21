Mitchell Schwartz smacks down Chiefs fan who questioned his commitment on Twitter

Former Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz’s Twitter feed is a mix or football and food, as cooking is a passion of his.

Schwartz also has shared some messages about his recovery from back surgery in February. Chiefs coach Andy Reid this week left the door open for Schwartz to return to the team, but for now Schwartz is focused on his rehabilitation.

Many Chiefs fans have had fun interactions with Schwartz on Twitter, whether it’s about grilling or sports.

But Schwartz smacked down one Chiefs fan this week who suggested he cared more about barbecuing that football.

“What else would you like me to do? Rehab 9 days a week? Start playing football less than 2 months after back surgery?” Mitchell asked.

Here is the exchange:

I rehab every day of the week trying to get healthy from the back surgery I required due to playing football. I mostly cook my own meals in the mean time. What else would you like me to do? Rehab 9 days a week? Start playing football less than 2 months after back surgery? https://t.co/UhVJS7TAxQ — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 19, 2021

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu came to Schwartz’s defense:

They will never understand. All love this way brother! One of best I’ve been around! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 20, 2021

Schwartz also had some fun exchanges with people who supported him after the response to the fan.

Indeed. It’s usually a tipping point too you just get enough of those types of things and figure F it. Yes, I can both fully accomplish rehab and then come home and make sausage and peppers and homemade garlic bread for lunch. And now do contrast on my back and respond to idiots! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 19, 2021

I could revolutionize the industry! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 19, 2021

Wow, that’s so true. You blew my mind, I never considered that. @proatc can we start doing this? 10 min in and out and get you right back in! https://t.co/Swr0lQ6QyZ — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 19, 2021

And…surprisingly healthier?? — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 19, 2021

All the successful people in the world wake up before 3am (and wait to drink coffee until 8:30) and night owls get so much work done so if I sleep from 1-3am that seems optimal https://t.co/UABELBYHUI — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 19, 2021