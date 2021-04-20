Raiders owner says ‘I can breathe’ tweet posted after Derek Chauvin verdict was his

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif. Mark Davis is all in on the Las Vegas Aces. The Raiders owner was officially approved by the WNBA Board of Governors last week.(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) AP

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three counts for the killing of George Floyd last year, leading to reactions in all parts of the country.

Political leaders, celebrities, athletes and many others took to social media to share their thoughts on the verdict.

The Las Vegas Raiders retweeted a message from the NFL expressing remorse for Floyd’s family and saying it was committed to a “more equal and just tomorrow.” The Raiders also retweeted offensive tackle Brandon Parker, who wrote “justice is finally served!”

Then the Raiders tweeted their own message, which infuriated nearly everyone.

The message said: “I can breathe 4-20-2021,” which played off the words uttered by Floyd shortly before his death: “I can’t breathe.”

Las Vegas was roundly criticized for the tweet (more on that below), which apparently was authored by owner Mark Davis.

“That’s my tweet. That was me,” Davis told Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I don’t want anyone in the organization taking heat. I take full responsibility for that.”

Just spoke with Raiders owner Mark Davis: "That's my tweet. That was me. I don't want anyone in the organization taking heat. I take full responsibility for that."

Story coming soon on the reason for the tweet and Davis' thoughts on today's verdict at https://t.co/bxwBcPsbQs — Ed Graney (@edgraney) April 21, 2021

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed spoke with Davis, who said he got the quote from Floyd’s brother, Philonise.

Davis said he was unaware that some who supported the New York police wore T-shirts that said “I Can Breathe” after the killing of Eric Garner in 2014.

“Let me say this right off the bat: I was not aware of that. Absolutely not,” Davis told Reed. “I had no idea of that. That’s a situation that I was not aware of. I can see where there could be some negativity towards what I said based on that.”

Davis said he wasn't aware that NYPD supporters wore "I Can Breathe" shirts following the 2014 killing of Eric Garner. After I brought that up to him he said, "I learned something... I have to do a little bit more research into that just so I can speak coherently on that aspect." — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 21, 2021

Davis: "I wasn't watching the talking heads; I was listening to the family. And I was trying to take my lead from them. But if that's (the "I Can Breath" t-shirts) are what the cops are wearing then, really, it is a bad statement." — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 21, 2021

The reaction to the tweet was immediate as it went viral for all the wrong reasons. Here is a very small sample of what was said:

I’m making up scenarios in my mind right now for why this is still up.



I’m hoping the Raiders truly have one person with the social passwords to their account and he/she is unreachable at the moment. — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) April 21, 2021

It’s unfathomable that this tweet has been up for 45 minutes.



George Floyd is still dead. My goodness this is infuriatingly and embarrassingly ignorant. https://t.co/cDxgA6A9I0 — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 21, 2021

I found it. I found the one tweet that might force me off of this website https://t.co/g95e5c3tif — St. Ignatius of Loyola Respecter Bot (@LessThanJake__) April 21, 2021

This is so incredibly offensive. — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) April 20, 2021

Is nobody monitoring the twitter account??



This shouldn’t have been posted in the first place. But to post this, see the response and leave it up for almost an hour now? Good god. https://t.co/BJzgP9Z4QM — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) April 21, 2021