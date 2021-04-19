Joe Buck reportedly will guest host on ‘Jeopardy!’ and hopes to take it over full-time

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, Joe Buck speaks during the “Undeniable with Joe Buck and Fear(less) with Tim Ferriss” panel at the Direct TV portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. Thursday night football is here to stay, even if it’s gone for the rest of 2018. In past years, some make that many would have said “good riddance.” That would be misguided this year. First off, Fox’s presentation generally was strong and on target. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

Broadcaster Joe Buck already has a full schedule but he’s hoping to put a little more on his plate.

According to the New York Post, Buck will be a guest host of “Jeopardy!” following in the footsteps of Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric and Ken Jennings. They all had two-week stints at the lectern as the show auditions potential replacements for Alex Trebek, who died in November.

“Buck’s episodes are expected to air at some point in the mid-summer, according to sources,” the Post’s Andrew Marchand wrote. “Guest hosts so far have been on air for two-week stints. There is no word yet on how long Buck will be on.”

The Ringer’s Claire McNear, who authored a book about the show, told NPR in on Sunday that a new host likely will be picked in the near future.

“I think we will know pretty soon,” McNear told NPR. “Just the next few weeks, I think, will be the end of the taping season. They start taping the next season end of July, so I think within the next few months we will get the kind of announcement of the permanent host because they have said that there will be a permanent host for next season.”

Buck is, well, not a beloved broadcaster in Kansas City, but sports fans here shouldn’t get their hopes up if Buck gets the “Jeopardy!” gig.

The Post reported that Buck’s tryout won’t impact his work calling MLB and NFL games on Fox. So he likely wouldn’t step down as a sports broadcaster if “Jeopardy!” came calling.