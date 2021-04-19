Former NFL executive believes the Colts will be Chiefs’ biggest threat in the AFC

FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo. Reich, a former quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, returns to Orchard Park, N.Y. for an NFL wild-card football game against the Bills on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File) AP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first playoff victory came against the Colts in a Divisional playoff game on Jan. 12, 2019.

The Chiefs rolled to a 31-13 win, but it seemed like a young Indianapolis team potentially could be a threat to the Chiefs for years to come.

But quarterback Andrew Luck retired seven months later and the Colts had a losing record in the 2019 season. Indy signed Philip Rivers for the 2020 season, but lost in a Wild Card game in January.

The Colts traded for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz last month, and ESPN’s Louis Riddick thinks Indianapolis could challenge the Chiefs for supremacy in the AFC.

Riddick, a former NFL safety who previously worked as director of pro personnel for the Eagles and Washington, outlined why last week on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“I think it’s going to be the Indianapolis Colts that’s going to provide the greatest challenge to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC because they have a lot of things going for them right now as far as culture in Indianapolis, as far as personnel in Indianapolis,” Riddick said. “Now the question is whether or not (coach) Frank Reich and one person in particular, that being Carson Wentz, could go ahead and be the cherry on top of this great program that they’re putting together there.

“Because if he can, if he can get himself right mentally, if they do provide him with the kind of structure and support, but not enable him to try and circumvent the normal process which a quarterback should go through in terms of being a leader in an organization, but if they can get him on the right track this team is very dangerous because they have a great team building philosophy there, and they already have a great locker room with a lot of real good players, and I think they’re set up for the long haul.”

Here is the clip:

