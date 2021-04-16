For Pete's Sake

NFL Network analyst waxes poetically about the Chiefs offensive line from early 2000s

DAVID EULITT/The Kansas City Star--12112005--CHIEFS COWBOYS--Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson rushed for 143 yards and 3 TD’s against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon, December 11, 2005 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Tx. (This is not a TD photo) cutline: Chiefs running back Larry Johnson rushed for 143 yards Sunday, but he also missed a key block. File photo The Kansas City Star

Before he became an analyst for the NFL Network, Fox Sports and others, Brian Baldinger was an offensive lineman with the Eagles, Colts and Cowboys from 1982-93.

The NFL has made a big shift toward emphasizing the passing game since Baldinger last played. That may explain why he shared a video from a Chiefs game in 2005 that emphasized the play of Kansas City’s offensive line while running the ball.

Baldinger often shares “Baldy Breakdown” videos during the season, but this time he looked at the Chiefs’ 31-28 loss at Dallas on Dec. 11, 2005.

The Chiefs ran for 161 yards that day behind an offensive line that included left tackle Willie Roaf (a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame), left guard Brian Waters (two-time All-Pro) and right guard Will Shields (member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame).

They also had tight end Tony Gonzalez, who is in the Hall of Fame because of his pass-catching abilities, but he also could knock over a defender.

“This was good football,” Baldinger says. “They didn’t need any wide receivers. ... Who misses this brand of football? It was elephants on parade every Sunday.”

Longtime Chiefs fans will like this:

