Texas Rangers learn that what goes up must come down — except at Tropicana Field

It may be more legend than truth that an apple fell off a tree and hit Isaac Newton in the head, providing the inspiration for his law of universal gravitation.

Whether they realize it or not, baseball fans see physics at work all the time during a game. For instance, what goes up always comes down, right? A batter hits a ball in the air and it returns to earth somewhere: a fielder’s glove, the grass or the stands.

But that’s not always the case as the Texas Rangers learned Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

After scoring a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning, Texas called on former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy to secure the win against the Rays. He got one out when Tampa Bay shortstop Willy Adames hit a pop-up in foul ground.

Rangers catcher Jose Trevino had his eye on the ball, which suddenly veered directions and then never came down.

“It’s stuck up there,” the Texas broadcaster said. “That ball caught in the rigging up there. It just never came down.”

Here is the strange play:

When you hit a pop-up at the Trop...



Sometimes the ball just never lands pic.twitter.com/GwHmCC8s8b — The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) April 16, 2021

Of course, this play didn’t defy any laws of physics, but it was an unusual thing to see at a baseball game.

The non-out didn’t impact the game as Adames struck out and the Rangers won 6-4.