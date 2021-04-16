For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Texas Rangers learn that what goes up must come down — except at Tropicana Field

The roof inside Tropicana Field is illuminated red, white, and blue during the playing of the National Anthem before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Today marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The roof inside Tropicana Field is illuminated red, white, and blue during the playing of the National Anthem before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Today marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Chris O'Meara AP

It may be more legend than truth that an apple fell off a tree and hit Isaac Newton in the head, providing the inspiration for his law of universal gravitation.

Whether they realize it or not, baseball fans see physics at work all the time during a game. For instance, what goes up always comes down, right? A batter hits a ball in the air and it returns to earth somewhere: a fielder’s glove, the grass or the stands.

But that’s not always the case as the Texas Rangers learned Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

After scoring a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning, Texas called on former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy to secure the win against the Rays. He got one out when Tampa Bay shortstop Willy Adames hit a pop-up in foul ground.

Rangers catcher Jose Trevino had his eye on the ball, which suddenly veered directions and then never came down.

“It’s stuck up there,” the Texas broadcaster said. “That ball caught in the rigging up there. It just never came down.”

Here is the strange play:

Of course, this play didn’t defy any laws of physics, but it was an unusual thing to see at a baseball game.

The non-out didn’t impact the game as Adames struck out and the Rangers won 6-4.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service