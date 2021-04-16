Patrick Mahomes on how he keeps an even keel, no matter the score of a Chiefs game

One thing that may have been easy to miss from the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV was quarterback Patrick Mahomes never panicked.

Mahomes was chased from the pocket by Tampa Bay pass rushers seemingly throughout the game, but as the deficit grew he never seemed to lose his poise on the field or the sideline.

That control also served Mahomes well in the past, especially during three straight playoff comebacks, culminating with a victory in Super Bowl LIV.

During an interview with CNBC, Mahomes discussed the Super Bowl loss and his mentality during a game, which has contributed to his success. He said he’s learned to keep focused on one play at a time.

“No matter what the situation is, you have to make sure that you’re focused on the five to six things that can help impact the play in the best way possible,” Mahomes said. “The score of the game, a lot of times, isn’t one of those things you can focus on. All you can focus on is having a successful play that play, and then once that plays over, no matter if it was good or bad, you have to do it again the next.

“Having that mind-set, usually winning or losing, helps you out (in) just going out there and being the best you can.”

Mahomes is keenly aware that NFL careers don’t last long and it motivates him to be his best.

“You’ve put in that work and that time with the guys that you’re playing with, and you want to make sure that you’re giving everything that you have every single time that you’re out there,” Mahomes said. “Because you never know, it could be your last. And so I just enjoy the game as much as possible and enjoy being out there with the guys that I play with.”

While Mahomes has been wildly successful since taking over as Chiefs starter, he hates to miss a workout.

And he has a specific time of day when he hits the gym.

“You can’t win a Super Bowl in the offseason, you have to win that day,” Mahomes said. “That’s why I like to get my training in and I like to get work in pretty much every single day. So I’m big on waking up early and doing it in the morning because if you’re not getting better, you’re worse. I know it sounds cliche but it’s true.”

Mahomes, 25, has become a public figure, someone who is known on and off the field. Last year, Mahomes signed a contract extension that could earn him a half-billion dollars. He’s also dabbled in the world of NFT’s (non-fungible tokens) and sold his first batch for more than $3.6 million.

In addition, he’s a new father and soon will be married. It may seem like Mahomes has it all, but he said in the interview, he’s not always successful in what he does.

And Mahomes had a message that could be interpreted as a reference to the Super Bowl defeat.

“People see me on the field playing and winning a lot of football games and the contract and the different businesses that I work with, and they think that everything I’m doing is kind of just working out,” Mahomes said. “I make mistakes. I learn from them just like everybody else.

“If you lose on the football field or if you invest in a company that doesn’t work out or whatever it is, I think that that helps you out more because it drives you to learn from your mistakes and drives you to be better the next time.”