Former All-Pro receiver: Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman needs to work on training his mind

During his 13-year career, wide receiver Brandon Marshall played for six NFL teams and was chosen for a half-dozen Pro Bowls.

Marshall, who was an All-Pro with the Bears in 2012, had 12,351 receiving yards, the 23rd most in NFL history. These days he’s on “First Things First” on Fox Sports where Marshall discusses topics with Kansas City native Nick Wright.

Earlier this week, they were talking about Clippers forward Paul George, who has averaged 34.3 points in LA’s last four games.

Marshall was asked about George crediting his strong play to a “breakthrough in his mind-set.”

As he praised George for working on the penalty side of his game, Marshall veered off and criticized Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

“We talked about his struggles throughout the year at times,” Marshall said of George. “Now look, we keep saying that sport is 80% mental, so when are we going to double down on training our mind and making sure we are there mentally? We don’t do it enough as players. So when you look at what Paul George is doing, it’s phenomenal. So you’ve got to respect it.

“Look, I had Mecole here, the wide receiver for the Chiefs, yesterday, and I’m looking at him like, ‘Buddy, you haven’t once came in here and did any recovery stuff or did any of the mind-set training that we do here.’ You are fast, you can catch the ball, your routes are amazing. But if you want to go from good to great, you have to train here (Marshall pointed to his head).”

It’s unclear what Marshall meant when he said he had seen Hardman the day before that episode, but Marshall clearly had a suggestion for the Chiefs receiver.