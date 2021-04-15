Royals catcher Salvador Perez says return of the Salvy Splash is imminent

Royals catcher Salvador Perez is red hot after raising his batting average 148 points in the three-game series against the Angels.

Perez went 8 for 12 (.667) with four RBIs and his batting average is now .333. He had been hitting .185 when the Angels series began.

About the only thing that could cool Perez right now is a bucket of water. Speaking of that ... Perez was asked by Bally Sports KC’s Joel Goldberg about a fan-favorite tradition after the Royals beat the Angels 6-1 on Wednesday.

Perez did a mini version of the Salvy Splash on Whit Merrifield after the Royals won 3-0 at Cleveland on April 4. When is the full one coming?

“We want to see some Salvy Splashes soon, OK?” Goldberg said.

“We’re going to see it soon guys. Soon.,” Perez answered. “I promise you guys I’m going to do it soon.”

The exchange is near the end of this clip:

Salvy talks about his opposite field hits in the win against the Angels.

"I try to let the ball travel a little bit more...try to use all the field."#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/mpq7dKxtvT — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 14, 2021