Dodgers fan got Justin Turner’s home run ball — and a jacket full of nacho cheese

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner knew he had gotten a hold of a pitch from the Rockies’ Jon Gray in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday’s game in Los Angeles.

But Turner wasn’t sure it was going to clear the fence until he got an unlikely visual clue.

“At night when it’s cold, the ball doesn’t fly as good. ... When I saw the yellow splatter all over the guy’s chest, I knew it was a homer,” Turner told SportsNet LA after the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory.

Yes, an unfortunate Dodgers fan got the ball and jacket full of nachos as the ball smashed into his meal:

Straight Cheesin cuz he caught the homerun ball pic.twitter.com/7UR6T36Ttk — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 15, 2021

The guy didn’t go hungry or have to stay in the cheesy clothes all night. First, Turner made sure the fan got a new plate of nachos.

“I went in the clubhouse after and asked one of the guys if he could replace his nachos,” Turner told SportsNet. “I ruined a meal for him, so I had to replace it.”

And SportsNet gifted the fan some Dodgers hoodies:

Nacho guy said JT sent him new nachos but we couldn't let him sit through the rest of the game in a cheesy jacket. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/SMsKddxKsr — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 15, 2021