In a fluke play, the Royals didn’t score on a bases-loaded single against Angels

The Royals won the three-game series with thee Angels this week at Kauffman Stadium, and there was no shortage of odd plays in each game.

There was Salvador Perez’s pickoff at third base with the bases loaded to end Tuesday’s game, and the Royals committed two errors after a fly out that allowed two runs to score on Monday.

On Wednesday, there was this seemingly statistical impossibility: the Royals had the bases loaded when Michael A. Taylor hit a single but no runs scored.

In the first inning of the Royals’ 6-1 victory over the Angels, Taylor hit a 91 mph liner to the left side and it unfortunately hit first baseman Carlos Santana, who was running on the pitch because there was a 3-2 count.

Taylor was credited with a hit but Santana was called out for being hit by a batted ball, which made for the statistical oddity. Here is the play:

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reminded fans it’s possible to have six hits and no runs in an inning:

Griffin Canning just gave up a hit with the bases loaded and no runs scored....



Michael Taylor’s line drive hit the baserunner (Carlos Santana).



Fun fact: That’s how you can have 6 hits in an inning with no runs. Stump your friends. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 14, 2021

That would be weird ... and painful. Despite the initial soreness, Santana stayed in the game and hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning:

Santana goes deep!! Two-run home run for the #Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City



Stream: https://t.co/6xT537kRXy#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/agrgF8VyhC — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 14, 2021

As Twitter user Doug Kern noted, this was the first time a Royals player had been hit by a batted ball in a game since Jorge Soler on April 24, 2018.