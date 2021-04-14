For Pete's Sake

Shohei Ohtani seemed to apologize to Salvador Perez after foul tip hit Royals catcher

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani gestures while rounding the bases during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Ohtani hit a solo home run on the play. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Orlin Wagner AP

Angels outfielder/pitcher Shohei Ohtani has put on a show during the opening weeks of the Major League Baseball season.

Ohtani threw a 101 mph pitch and hit a 450-foot home run during a game against the Chicago White Sox on April 4.

On Monday, Ohtani hit a ball with a 119 mph exit velocity against the Royals. It was the hardest hit ball by a left-handed batter in the Statcast era.

And we learned during the Royals’ 3-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday that Ohtani apparently is a very polite person, too.

In the seventh inning, Ohtani fouled a pitch off Royals catcher Salvador Perez and, as Bally Sports Kansas City broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre noted, it sure sounded like Ohtani said “sorry” to Perez.

Here’s the clip so you can judge for yourself:

That’s not something you see (or hear) very often at a Major League Baseball game.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
