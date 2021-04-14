Shohei Ohtani seemed to apologize to Salvador Perez after foul tip hit Royals catcher

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani gestures while rounding the bases during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Ohtani hit a solo home run on the play. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Angels outfielder/pitcher Shohei Ohtani has put on a show during the opening weeks of the Major League Baseball season.

Ohtani threw a 101 mph pitch and hit a 450-foot home run during a game against the Chicago White Sox on April 4.

On Monday, Ohtani hit a ball with a 119 mph exit velocity against the Royals. It was the hardest hit ball by a left-handed batter in the Statcast era.

And we learned during the Royals’ 3-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday that Ohtani apparently is a very polite person, too.

In the seventh inning, Ohtani fouled a pitch off Royals catcher Salvador Perez and, as Bally Sports Kansas City broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre noted, it sure sounded like Ohtani said “sorry” to Perez.

Here’s the clip so you can judge for yourself:

Good guy Shohei. Ohtani apologies after hitting a foul tip off Salvy.



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: https://t.co/3iZCd6p4Uz#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/seSjnblUNJ — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 14, 2021

That’s not something you see (or hear) very often at a Major League Baseball game.