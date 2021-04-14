For Pete's Sake
Shohei Ohtani seemed to apologize to Salvador Perez after foul tip hit Royals catcher
Angels outfielder/pitcher Shohei Ohtani has put on a show during the opening weeks of the Major League Baseball season.
Ohtani threw a 101 mph pitch and hit a 450-foot home run during a game against the Chicago White Sox on April 4.
On Monday, Ohtani hit a ball with a 119 mph exit velocity against the Royals. It was the hardest hit ball by a left-handed batter in the Statcast era.
And we learned during the Royals’ 3-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday that Ohtani apparently is a very polite person, too.
In the seventh inning, Ohtani fouled a pitch off Royals catcher Salvador Perez and, as Bally Sports Kansas City broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre noted, it sure sounded like Ohtani said “sorry” to Perez.
Here’s the clip so you can judge for yourself:
That’s not something you see (or hear) very often at a Major League Baseball game.
Comments