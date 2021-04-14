For Pete's Sake

UFC fighter from KC says pickleball negotiations with Chiefs players are underway

This Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019, photo shows a racket and ball used in a pickleball game at the Lynnhurst Recreation Center in Minneapolis. The game is a hybrid of racket and paddle sports, with a net that looks a lot like a tennis net, a paddle-like ping pong and a Wiffle ball that has a bit of bounce.
The greatest pickleball match-up in Kansas City history might be a little closer to happening.

Over the weekend, UFC fighter Javier Marquez challenged Chiefs stars Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes to a match on the pickleball court and the trio agreed.

Marquez, who is a Kansas City native and has the awesome nickname “The Cuban Missile Crisis,” told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that he’s started negotiations to make the match happen.

“I’ve actually been talking to Travis Kelce, he’s 100 percent down,” Marquez told TMZ. “The Kansas City Chiefs are 100 percent down. The local Kansas City fans are 100 percent down, and that’s all we need. We just gotta figure out the right times for us all.”

Marquez who made reference to his “magnificent” beard when initially issuing the challenge, thinks Kelce, another guy with a nice beard, would be fun to compete against.

“There would be a lot of trash-talking, a lot of jokes,” Marquez told TMZ. “Maybe a couple dances. We’ll probably TikTok it out, but I’m just saying, I hope he comes with that same energy he brings on the field.”

One thing Marquez won’t do: a foot race against Hill.

“I definitely can’t sprint against Tyreek Hill because he’s definitively the fastest person I think I’ve ever met in my life,” Marquez said.

You can watch the rest of the interview here.

