Cubs shortstop had ‘as wild as of a throw as you’ll ever see from a big-leaguer’

The protective netting at Major League Baseball stadiums is in place to keep fans from being hit by a batted ball.

But during the Milwaukee’s 6-3 win Monday night over the Cubs, the netting appeared to keep a thrown ball from going into the stands behind the Brewers dugout.

Milwaukee’s Billy McKinney hit a grounder to Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, whose throw to first would have been an out if Chicago had a first baseman who was 20 feet tall. The Cubs don’t, of course, and the ball sailed into the netting.

As the Brewers announcer noted: “That was ‘as wild as of a throw as you’ll ever see from a big-leaguer.”

Baez never had a grip on the ball and the result was this:

Here was how the Cubs announcers described the play:

