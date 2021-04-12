Mike Trout thought MLB replay officials blew it with call in Braves-Phillies game

Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm (28) beats the tag from Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (16) to score the winning run on a Didi Gregorius sacrifice fly in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

The Phillies’ 7-6 win over the Braves on Sunday night included a controversial call in the ninth inning that didn’t go Atlanta’s way.

That led to trash being thrown on the field by fans at Truist Park.

The game was tied in the ninth inning but Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm was at third base with one out. Didi Gregorius lifted a fly to short left field where Marcell Ozuna caught the ball and threw to the plate.

It was a close play:

Alec Bohm scored on this bang-bang play in the top of the 9th.



It proved to be the winning run. pic.twitter.com/lEft3iW0S9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2021

The Braves challenged the call, but it was upheld. That baffled a number of people because ... well here are two more looks at the play, so judge for yourself:

Another look at Alec Bohm’s play at the plate that was ruled safe and upheld pic.twitter.com/FiTQ9Vhexy — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) April 12, 2021

It sure seems that Bohm’s foot never touched the plate.

The Braves players were furious and, like many fans watching the game at home, wondered why Major League Baseball uses replay if a call like this is not overturned.

“Everyone saw it and sees it,” Braves left-hander Drew Smyly said on the team’s website. “For MLB not to overturn that, it’s embarrassing. You know, why even have replay if you won’t overturn that? They say there wasn’t enough evidence, but there’s five different angles. It’s clear. He didn’t touch the plate.”

Former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks echoed that thought with a message on Twitter. Among those who agreed with Middlebrooks: Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who is the best baseball player on the planet:

So bad... — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) April 12, 2021

Vicinity rule, I guess. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) April 12, 2021

It is not the best look for Major League Baseball when a superstar questions a call in game he’s not playing.

It is not the best look for Major League Baseball when a superstar questions a call in game he's not playing.