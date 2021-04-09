Here’s a look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 NFL Draft cap — and each one since 2014

Mississippi State’s Chris Jones posed with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (left) and former Chief Tony Richardson after being selected by the Chiefs as the 37th pick in the 2016 NFL football draft Friday in Chicago. AP

The Masters is underway, and most sports fans are familiar with a phrase Jim Nantz made popular about the golf tournament: “A Tradition Unlike Any Other.”

In a way, you could apply that to the NFL Draft caps that arrive annually, because fans are often, well, underwhelmed.

Here’s a look at the 2021 caps that players will wear if chosen by the Chiefs at the draft, which is April 29-May 1 in Cleveland:

This looks like a hat you’d find on a truck stop clearance rack @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/McKku72GQp — Elliott Duncan (@Elliott_Duncan) April 9, 2021

The thing about these draft caps is there is a basic design that each team follows. This is Pittsburgh’s:

Get ready for the 2021 #NFLDraft with the new @steelers Draft Hat available 4/9! — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) April 2, 2021

Here is a look back at the Chiefs draft caps through the years, and again, not all of them are terrible. But that 2019 creation is one to forget.

2020

2019

The Kansas City Chiefs 2019 draft hats are out! Here is what they look like: https://t.co/ufxxMsN470 pic.twitter.com/gWMBQAPKKw — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 2, 2019

2018

Swag level



Shop Our 2018 Draft Hats https://t.co/mz0mtqJlvL pic.twitter.com/xHhp5HuFEg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 12, 2018

2017

We are loving these new draft hats. What do you think Chiefs Kingdom? pic.twitter.com/TnST7rmf7Z — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) April 13, 2017

2016

Don't miss your chance to win one of our 2016 Draft hats next week!#FitForAKingdom info: https://t.co/0MQ11EmhAr pic.twitter.com/YcARqhrBiY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2016

2015

Chiefs PR just gave these hats to us in the media room. Team will distribute befor draft around city. pic.twitter.com/cEe2MoIENq — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 24, 2015

2014

2014 #Chiefs draft hats are now available. Get yours today!



BUY NOW: http://t.co/PlSaPKCK3F pic.twitter.com/REDqtkpvQk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 2, 2014

If you want to buy the 2021 Chiefs cap, here is the link.