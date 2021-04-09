For Pete's Sake
Here’s a look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 NFL Draft cap — and each one since 2014
The Masters is underway, and most sports fans are familiar with a phrase Jim Nantz made popular about the golf tournament: “A Tradition Unlike Any Other.”
In a way, you could apply that to the NFL Draft caps that arrive annually, because fans are often, well, underwhelmed.
Here’s a look at the 2021 caps that players will wear if chosen by the Chiefs at the draft, which is April 29-May 1 in Cleveland:
The thing about these draft caps is there is a basic design that each team follows. This is Pittsburgh’s:
Here is a look back at the Chiefs draft caps through the years, and again, not all of them are terrible. But that 2019 creation is one to forget.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
If you want to buy the 2021 Chiefs cap, here is the link.
Comments