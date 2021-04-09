For Pete's Sake

Here’s a look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 NFL Draft cap — and each one since 2014

Mississippi State’s Chris Jones posed with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (left) and former Chief Tony Richardson after being selected by the Chiefs as the 37th pick in the 2016 NFL football draft Friday in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast AP

The Masters is underway, and most sports fans are familiar with a phrase Jim Nantz made popular about the golf tournament: “A Tradition Unlike Any Other.”

In a way, you could apply that to the NFL Draft caps that arrive annually, because fans are often, well, underwhelmed.

Here’s a look at the 2021 caps that players will wear if chosen by the Chiefs at the draft, which is April 29-May 1 in Cleveland:

The thing about these draft caps is there is a basic design that each team follows. This is Pittsburgh’s:

Here is a look back at the Chiefs draft caps through the years, and again, not all of them are terrible. But that 2019 creation is one to forget.

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

If you want to buy the 2021 Chiefs cap, here is the link.

