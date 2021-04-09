Michael Irvin describes a ‘great gift’ Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid has been blessed with

We got a little insight this week into the tactics coach Andy Reid will use to encourage players to sign with the Chiefs.

Free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed back with the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, but he revealed on “The Michael Irvin Podcast” that his second choice was the Chiefs.

Reid made a personal push to get Smith-Schuster to join the Chiefs.

“Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures, like constantly,” Smith-Schuster said. “We had a good talk, so it would have been KC after the Steelers.”

Smith-Schuster added: “Like, he texted (Lombardi Trophy photos) to me while I was trying to make a decision, and you know I have so much respect for him and his team.”

After chuckling about Reid’s text-message photos, Irvin said Kansas City would have been a good fit for Smith-Schuster, who is just 24 years old.

Irvin added that Reid has a “gift and a talent” and is one of the elite coaches in football.

“Andy is one of the best too, man,” said Irvin, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “That’s another place that would have been good for you, you know what I mean? He’s just so good at designing plays. You said it, designing plays for his players, for your skill set, your talent.

“And that’s a gift and a talent when you know how to put people in position to win according to their talent and skill-set. That’s a great gift and he’s certainly one of the best at it.”

You can listen to the podcast here.