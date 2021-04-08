Two national writers forecast a potential Chiefs trade in first round of NFL Draft

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle) AP

Like other NFL teams, the Chiefs have good and bad stories about trading their first-round draft pick.

Look no further than quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was selected 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft after the Chiefs moved up. In 2003, the Chiefs traded down in the first round to the 27th overall pick and took running back Larry Johnson. He was an All-Pro and helped the Chiefs make the playoffs in 2006.

There have been some bad deals, too, but hindsight is always 20-20.

Could the Chiefs make another trade in this year’s NFL Draft? A pair of NFL writers can see it happening. Here is what they’re saying.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com wrote a story Wednesday about potential first-round draft trades, and he thinks the Chiefs trading up to No. 25 makes sense. In that scenario, the Chiefs would acquire the Jaguars pick for KC’s first-round pick and fourth- and fifth-round choices in this year’s draft.

Here is an excerpt of what Reuter wrote about his proposal: “Assuming the top four tackles are off the board by 25, Kansas City could target Samuel Cosmi or Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood here. Jacksonville could use a tackle, as well, but with Cam Robinson playing on a franchise tag, the Jags can afford to trade back and find a value at 31, or select a receiver (LSU’s Terrace Marshall, Florida’s Kadarius Toney) or a cornerback like Eric Stokes.”

Matthew Valdovinos of the Pro Football Network wrote about a trade that would move the Chiefs up one spot to No. 30 in exchange for their first-round pick and a third-round choice in 2022. With that pick, the Chiefs would take Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins.

Here is part of what Valdovinos wrote: “A smooth pass set with elite play strength, Jenkins’ film has enough pancakes to be considered an IHOP. Does he move to the left side, or does 2020 NFL Draft pick Lucas Niang swap to the opposite side?”

Reuter of the NFL Network also saw the Chiefs moving up to take Jenkins in a mock draft last month. In Reuter’s mock, the Chiefs would move up to No. 25 to select Jenkins.