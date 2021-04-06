During Astros game, Angels fans threw inflatable trash can on field — then a real one

Here’s something you may not know: there are inflatable trash cans.

One might think that sort of thing is limited to beach balls, mattresses or those air dancers you see outside of a store.

But an intrepid Angels fan brought an inflatable trash can to Monday night’s game against the Astros, as Los Angeles fans expressed their displeasure about Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.

“It used to be beach balls, now it is trash cans. I don’t think it bothered them,” Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters after the game, which LA won 7-6. “It’s entertaining. It helped the fans vent. I think it does fuel the Astros.”

Later in the game, a fan grabbed a stadium trash can and took it to the outfield wall:

WILD scene in Anaheim right now #WeBelieve pic.twitter.com/youAOWKZd8 — Rocks in the Outfield (@RocksInTheOF) April 6, 2021

That trash can likely found its way back to its original location but only after it, too, was thrown on the field.

THEY DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/IiewXxE01R — Sam (@sam_berns97) April 6, 2021

Astros manager Dusty Baker was not happy and said it was a “sad situation for America” that his team is still being ridiculed.

“You can tell the amount of hostility and the amount of hatred in the stands,” Baker told ESPN. “How many in the stands have never done anything wrong in their life? We paid the price for it. How many people have not cheated on a test or whatever at some point in time. I mean it’s easy if you live in glass houses, but I don’t think anybody lives in glass houses.

“I think that sometimes we need to look at ourselves before you spew hate on somebody else. It’s a sad situation for America, to me, when you hear things — I mean what are the kids supposed to think in the stands? And some of them are kids that are following their parents. It’s sad to me. People make mistakes. We paid for ours, and I wish they’d leave it alone.”