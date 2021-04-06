Black Keys drummer provided musical backdrop to Royals’ win Monday in Cleveland

Patrick Carney of The Black Keys performs Tuesday, May 27, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

The Royals are thrilled to have fans back in the stands at games this year, and it doesn’t matter if its Kauffman Stadium or on the road. They’re just happy there is no more piped-in sounds.

On Monday, the Royals won 3-0 in Cleveland’s home opener, and a familiar drumbeat was heard at Progressive Field. But a different person was banging the drum, someone rock fans should know well.

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys was on the bass drum in the left-field bleachers at Progressive Field. He took the place of John Adams, who News 5 said had been at every Cleveland home game since 1973.

But the TV station reported Adams had triple bypass surgery and a heart valve replacement in December and is still recovering.

“We’re all fans of John,” Carney told Fox 8. “He’s as much a part of the team as anyone else.”

Carney, who is a native of Akron, Ohio, took the initiative to be at Monday’s game.

“Every Indians game I’ve ever been to, John’s been up here doing this,” Carney told Fox 8. “And when I found out John couldn’t been here today, I called my dad and we talked. I thought it would be a cool thing to see if the Indians wanted me to come up and pay respect for John.

“John was cool with me coming here and doing this for the game, to show him how much we appreciate him being here for the last 48 years.”

Cleveland tweeted a video of Carney, who didn’t have many opportunities to get the crowd into the game because the Royals won 3-0.

When you have a rockstar missing from the bleachers, it's good to have a rockstar available to pinch hit.



Thanks for joining us, @patrickcarney! Get well soon, @TribeDrummer! pic.twitter.com/6Z653fpnum — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 5, 2021