Damien Wilson departs Chiefs, says he has keepsake to remind him of good times in KC

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson tackles Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Browns 22-17. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Linebacker Damien Wilson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday after two seasons with the Chiefs.

Wilson was in Kansas City for the best two-year stretch in Chiefs history. They appeared in the Super Bowl in both of his seasons after he signed as a free agent following four years with the Cowboys.

In Super Bowl LV, Wilson had 10 tackles. During the 2019 postseason, Wilson collected 19 tackles over three games with one tackle for a loss.

That Super Bowl championship, particularly the ring, will be something Wilson will cherish when he recalls his time with the Chiefs.

This is what Wilson wrote on Twitter: “I love kc, I will never forget all the memories we shared; Especially when I look at our fat ass super bowl ring #chiefskingdom #muchlove”

I love kc, I will never forget all the memories we shared; Especially when I look at our fat ass super bowl ring #chiefskingdom #muchlove #OneLove — Damien Wilson (@dwilson_6) April 3, 2021

They really are big rings.