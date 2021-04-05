For Pete's Sake
TV and radio calls of Gonzaga’s buzzer-beater are great, no matter the language
The men’s NCAA National Championship Game on Monday can’t possibly be as exciting as Saturday’s Final Four game between Gonzaga and UCLA, right?
The Bulldogs won 93-90 in overtime, capped by a stunning 6-second stretch in which the Bruins tied the game and then watched Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs bank in a game-winning shot at the buzzer.
It was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride, and the final seconds made for epic TV and radio calls. Here is how it sounded to fans of the two schools, starting with Gonzaga:
Want more?
Twitter user Timothy Burke shared calls from CBS Sports, ESPN Radio, Westwood One Radio, as well as the Spanish, Russian and Turkish broadcasts:
