TV and radio calls of Gonzaga’s buzzer-beater are great, no matter the language

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket against UCLA during overtime in a men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

The men’s NCAA National Championship Game on Monday can’t possibly be as exciting as Saturday’s Final Four game between Gonzaga and UCLA, right?

The Bulldogs won 93-90 in overtime, capped by a stunning 6-second stretch in which the Bruins tied the game and then watched Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs bank in a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

It was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride, and the final seconds made for epic TV and radio calls. Here is how it sounded to fans of the two schools, starting with Gonzaga:

The radio call. You have to listen. @VoiceofGonzaga & Adam Morrisonpic.twitter.com/HpXwAtlme3 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 4, 2021

For anyone curious...



Here's how the Jalen Suggs All-Time Buzzer Beater sounded on UCLA's IMG Radio Network. Great call from Josh Lewin and Tracy Murray#MarchMadness #FinalFour #UCLAvsGONZ pic.twitter.com/E097f0yRCL — Mike Mayer (@offthemike28) April 4, 2021

Want more?

Twitter user Timothy Burke shared calls from CBS Sports, ESPN Radio, Westwood One Radio, as well as the Spanish, Russian and Turkish broadcasts:

COMPARE THE CALLS: CBS / ESPN / Russia / Westwood One English / Westwood One Spanish pic.twitter.com/3wg5MufE8Z — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 4, 2021

And here's how it sounded in Turkey: https://t.co/mLaAzX4WCf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 4, 2021