Cleveland TV host calls fan a ‘fair-weather idiot’ during epic rant on postgame show

It only takes one game for fans to air their grievances about their favorite teams. Such was the case following Cleveland’s 3-2 loss to the Tigers on Thursday in Detroit.

Cleveland designated hitter Franmil Reyes went hitless in three at-bats and walked in the opening-day game.

On Bally Sports Great Lake’s postgame show, “Drennan Live,” a fan called in to let host Bruce Drennan know he thought Reyes wasn’t a great player.

Drennan was having none of it and unloaded on the caller in an epic rant.

“I guess you missed a lot of games that Reyes hit in the clutch last year, huh?” Drennan said.

“You’re an idiot. You’re an idiot and you don’t know baseball,” Drennan added.

The caller protested that he was not in fact an idiot. It was to no avail.

“No, you are an idiot. You don’t know anything, you don’t know squat, you stupid idiot. You’re gonna tell me your going to make a judgment on the season after one game in 30 degree weather? That proves what an ignoramus you are. Get off our show! Fair-weather idiot.”

Here is the moment:

Cleveland broadcaster Bruce Drennan GOES OFF on a caller! pic.twitter.com/mf06W8L43c — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 1, 2021