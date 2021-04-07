Ex-Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard is attempting a comeback, says he’s talked with KC

David Eulitt/The Kansas City Star 8/16/2007 (SPORTS) Kansas City Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard trips off Miami Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown with 11:06 remaining in the first quarter during Thursday’s August 16, 2007, preseason football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. cutline: Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard (left) tripped up Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown in the first quarter as fellow safety Greg Wesley came in to help. Before the game Thursday night, Dolphins quarterback Trent Green received a warm hug from his former coach, Herm Edwards. THE KANSAS CITY STAR

In October 2014, the Tennessee Titans coughed up a 25-point lead and lost 29-28 to the Cleveland Browns in Nashville.

For Titans safety Bernard Pollard, it was a painful game but not because of the score. Pollard suffered an Achilles injury and it proved to be the last time he’s played in an NFL game.

But Pollard, who was the Chiefs’ second-round pick in the 2006 draft and played his first three seasons in Kansas City, is hoping to make a comeback.

Pollard began posting workout videos last week. some with the hashtag “comeback,” and here are three of them:

I refuse to allow my focus to be broken. #Grind is all I know. #NFL #TheReturn pic.twitter.com/U5tx6L85JY — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) March 31, 2021

Pollard, who turns 37 in December, was asked on Twitter if he would consider a return to the Chiefs, and he said he has spoken with the team.

Actually I did talk to them today. We will see what happens. — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) March 31, 2021

A return to the NFL seems like a longshot, but who knows what the future holds for Pollard, who also played for the Texans and Ravens during his nine-year career.