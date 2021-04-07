For Pete's Sake
Ex-Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard is attempting a comeback, says he’s talked with KC
In October 2014, the Tennessee Titans coughed up a 25-point lead and lost 29-28 to the Cleveland Browns in Nashville.
For Titans safety Bernard Pollard, it was a painful game but not because of the score. Pollard suffered an Achilles injury and it proved to be the last time he’s played in an NFL game.
But Pollard, who was the Chiefs’ second-round pick in the 2006 draft and played his first three seasons in Kansas City, is hoping to make a comeback.
Pollard began posting workout videos last week. some with the hashtag “comeback,” and here are three of them:
Pollard, who turns 37 in December, was asked on Twitter if he would consider a return to the Chiefs, and he said he has spoken with the team.
A return to the NFL seems like a longshot, but who knows what the future holds for Pollard, who also played for the Texans and Ravens during his nine-year career.
