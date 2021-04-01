USA Today list reveals Royals fans’ favorite beer at Kauffman Stadium

With fans returning to Kauffman Stadium, some Royals fans will be spending their summer days enjoying a cold one while watching the boys in blue.

There are a number of beer options at Kauffman Stadium, and USA Today found that one is the favorite among Royals fans.

For a story on the most popular brew at every Major League Baseball stadium, USA Today asked for help from Untappd, an app that lets people share what beers they are trying.

The story shows which beer was most “checked-in” at each stadium during the 2019 season. This is not a scientific study, of course, but gives us an idea of what fans like.

At Kauffman Stadium, the top choice is Space Camper Cosmic IPA.

USA Today wrote: “Boulevard Brewing produces so many delicious beers that pair well with Kansas City barbecue — but it’s Space Camper Cosmic IPA that Royals fans tout the most while watching baseball at Kauffman Stadium.”

At Cardinals games, Budweiser is the No. 1 choice, while Cubs fans love their Old Style, and in Cleveland, Miller Lite apparently is in high demand. Elsewhere in the AL Central, these were the top beers: Revolution Brewery’s Every Day Hero (White Sox), Goose Island’s Next Coast IPA (Twins) and Bell’s Brewery’s Two-Hearted Ale (Tigers).

This is Boulevard’s description of the beer fan Royals love: “Space Camper Cosmic IPA is an exhilarating initiation into a mind-bending alternate universe of India Pale Ales. Our brewers employ massive hop additions at the end of the boil, and during fermentation, to minimize upfront bitterness and create a juicy IPA bursting with tropical fruit flavors and aromas of nectar and citrus.”