Three sweet stories of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking time to meet kids

There aren’t many professional athletes in the United States with a higher profile than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

As one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, every game he attends and most social-media posts written about somewhere. Nevertheless, Mahomes manages to find time to quietly touch the lives of young fans.

Every so often, I come across these instances of Mahomes meeting or speaking with kids, and I decided to put them together in one story.

Here is the most recent, which was a post from a Reddit user last week.

“I work at a hospital in radiation oncology and I found out one of my pediatric patients was going to have his Make-a-Wish with him,” the user wrote. “I was super excited and asked him a bunch of questions about it, but he didn’t really have a lot of answers. He had some questions prepped and was excited to talk to him, but not much else. I guess that’s to be expected from a 11-year-old fanboy, I’m not sure I would have known what to say either at that age. Regardless, at 4 p.m. yesterday good guy Patrick called him on Zoom and spent about 15-20 minutes talking, hanging out, and answering questions with him which is just amazing and I’m so happy for him. He said at the end, Patrick followed him on Instagram. I’m sure he does this all the time and without recognition but it made him so happy and I thought it was a super cool move so I wanted to share.”

This second meeting was between Mahomes and a child who is even younger.

This is a really cute video from NFL Films that was initially shared on TikTok late last year:

How can you not love this guy??? ️#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/eUfXW7E1ED — The Real Neon (@The_Real_Neon) January 21, 2021

Days before Super Bowl LV, Audacy Sports tweeted a video of Mahomes meeting with Logan Bradley, a teen from Nevada, Missouri, who was recovering from a kidney transplant. Mahomes stopped at Children’s Mercy Hospital and the two played Madden football.

“It definitely lifted my spirits up,” Bradley said.