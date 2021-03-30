New Chiefs offensive lineman Kyle Long says Raiders never made him an offer

Kyle Long went on injured reserve and retired following his release by the Chicago Bears in 2019. It appears his comeback will come with the Kansas City Chiefs. Associated Press

Before he signed earlier this month with the Chiefs, guard Kyle Long stopped off in Las Vegas.

This wasn’t a trip to have some fun, Long visited with the Raiders, who expressed interest in signing him. Long, who was selected 20th overall by Chicago in the 2013 NFL Draft, played with the Bears from 2013-19 before retiring.

Long ended that retirement and could have signed anywhere, but he said on Twitter the Raiders never made an offer, despite his visit.

Maybe a little. — ChappyStan (@ChappyStan) March 29, 2021

They never offered me a contract I don’t understand the misunderstanding here. Chiefs did so I accepted!! — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 29, 2021

Vegas fans hoped Long would join the Raiders in part because his father, Hall of Famer Howie Long, spent his entire 13-season career with the franchise.

“I obviously have some connections there with the silver and black that predate me,” Kyle Long said in an interview on KCSP (610 AM). “And that really didn’t play into it very much at all really. It was all about the proper fit and where I felt comfortable where I was wanted.

“And obviously, it was made clear to me that they wanted to have me here and the feelings are mutual. And I said, ‘Let’s get this thing done, man.’ So I’m a Kansas City Chief now.”

During his introductory news conference with Kansas City reporters, Long was asked about his father playing for the Raiders and if he was aware of the rivalry between AFC West foes.

“I’ll leave it at this,” Long said, “I do know the Chiefs and the Raiders do not like one another very much.”