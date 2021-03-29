Tipoff times, TV info for men’s and women’s Elite Eight games in NCAA Tournament

Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) react to a play against Villanova in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

It’s a tough year to be a fan of men’s college basketball if your favorite school happens to be located east of the Mississippi River.

The Elite Eight of the men’s NCAA Tournament has just one team from that side of the country: Michigan.

And half the field is from states that make up the West Coast, including three from the Pac-12 (Southern Cal, Oregon State and UCLA).

The Elite Eight field is set. Michigan is the only team east of the Mississippi River left standing. pic.twitter.com/Dz1wpp0oZa — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) March 29, 2021

In the women’s bracket, a pair of Big 12 teams have advanced to the Elite Eight: second-seeded Baylor and sixth-seeded Texas. The Longhorns are the only team not seeded in the top four to be alive in the tournament.

Three No. 1 seeds are still playing: UConn, South Carolina and Stanford.

Here is the game time information for each of the Elite Eight contests, which begin Monday, including broadcasters (if announced) and the network showing the game.

Monday, March 29

Women’s games

(1) UConn vs. (2) Baylor, 6 p.m. on ESPN: The game is at the Alamodome in San Antonio

(3) Arizona vs. (4) Indiana, 8 p.m. on ESPN: The game is at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Men’s games

(12) Oregon St. vs. (2) Houston, 6:15 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5): Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel with reporter Jamie Erdahl. The game is at Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

(3) Arkansas vs. (1) Baylor, 8:57 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5): Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill with reporter Tracy Wolfson. The game is at Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South)

Tuesday, March 30

Women’s games

(6) Texas vs. (1) South Carolina, 6 p.m. on ESPN: The game is at the Alamodome in San Antonio

(2) Louisville vs. (1) Stanford, 8 p.m. on ESPN: The game is at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Men’s games

(6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga, 6:15 p.m. on TBS: Kevin Harlan and Dan Bonner with reporter Dana Jacobson. The game is at Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

(11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan, 8:57 p.m. on TBS: Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson with reporter Allie LaForce. The game is at Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South)