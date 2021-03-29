For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights of defensive lineman Jarran Smith, who is near a deal with the Chiefs
The Chiefs appear poised to add an new piece to their defensive line.
Former Seattle defensive tackle Jarran Reed and the Chiefs are closing in on a one-year contract, The Star’s Sam McDowell reported.
Reed, 28, has 22 sacks and 58 quarterback hits during his five seasons in the NFL, all with the Seahawks.
A year ago, Reed had 6 1/2 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in 16 games with Seattle. During his first three seasons with the Seahawks, Reed was teammates with Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark.
Here are a few highlights from Reed’s time with the Seahawks that should illustrate what he will be bringing to the Chiefs.
Reed, who is 6 foot 3 and 306 pounds, worked his way past a pair of Rams offensive linemen for this sack:
Here’s a stepover move against the Vikings:
This was a sack of former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers:
And here’s Reed forcing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott into turning the ball over:
