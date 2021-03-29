Watch highlights of defensive lineman Jarran Smith, who is near a deal with the Chiefs

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers passes while being rushed by Seattle Seahawks’ Jarran Reed during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

The Chiefs appear poised to add an new piece to their defensive line.

Former Seattle defensive tackle Jarran Reed and the Chiefs are closing in on a one-year contract, The Star’s Sam McDowell reported.

Reed, 28, has 22 sacks and 58 quarterback hits during his five seasons in the NFL, all with the Seahawks.

A year ago, Reed had 6 1/2 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in 16 games with Seattle. During his first three seasons with the Seahawks, Reed was teammates with Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark.

Here are a few highlights from Reed’s time with the Seahawks that should illustrate what he will be bringing to the Chiefs.

Reed, who is 6 foot 3 and 306 pounds, worked his way past a pair of Rams offensive linemen for this sack:

Look at our @EMCCathletics guy @jarranreed with his 2nd sack of the day for the @Seahawks Great play big kid. Proud of you! ️️️️️ pic.twitter.com/RgXVvE0ZEM — Marcus Wood Sr. (@CoachWood_EMCC) January 9, 2021

Here’s a stepover move against the Vikings:

Pass Rush of the Day: Stunt Step Bull Armover by @jarranreed #DLIsBringingTheEnergy pic.twitter.com/A0Kaiybv80 — Willie Cashmore (@WillieCashmore) March 5, 2021

This was a sack of former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers:

Jarran Reed beating Russell Okung to sack Phillip Rivers on the biggest defensive snap of the game is the best play of Seattle’s season so far don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/hda8FUYBfj — velvet mikeman (@michaelbjargon) November 5, 2018

And here’s Reed forcing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott into turning the ball over: