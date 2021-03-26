‘Yes, sirrrrr.’ Danny Duffy makes impromptu home-run call during Royals game on FSKC

The Royals clubbed four home runs during their 10-1 spring-training victory Thursday against the Diamondbacks in Surprise, Arizona.

That meant there was plenty of action for Joel Goldberg and Rex Hudler to call during the Fox Sports Kansas City broadcast.

But when first baseman Carlos Santana launched a home run to right field in the fifth inning, Royals pitcher Danny Duffy made the call. Duffy, who started Thursday’s game, was being interviewed when Santana crushed a Luke Weaver pitch for his third home run of the spring.

“Oh, that’s a homer, dawg,” Duffy said on FSKC. “That’s a homer, dawg. Yes, sirrrrr. ... Los, he’s some kind of strong, man.”

This was a fun moment from the game:

Duffy may be on to something with his “that’s a homer, dawg” call.