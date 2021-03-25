Thursday is anniversary of K-State’s epic double-overtime win over Xavier in Sweet 16

Kansas State’s Denis Clemente hugs teammate Jacob Pullen after an NCAA West Regional semifinal college basketball game in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 25, 2010. Kansas State beat Xavier, 101-96 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) ORG XMIT: OTK ORG XMIT: TK1EMV1A AP

Last year, CBS Sports picked the top NCAA Tournament games of all-time, and while they weren’t ranked, Kansas State made the list.

The Wildcats’ 101-96 double-overtime win against Xavier in a Sweet 16 contest also was named as the best game the Athletic’s Shannon Russell had ever seen.

That epic contest took place 11 years ago Thursday and featured multiple clutch shots as both teams were pushed to the limit.

“It was a classic,” Jacob Pullen said in The Star’s account of the game. “Every time we thought the game was over, you could see it in (Xavier’s) eyes — they didn’t want their season to end, either.”

Only one team can advance in the NCAA Tournament, of course, and it was the Wildcats.

“Huge shots, amazing atmosphere, Gus Johnson on the call in Salt Lake City,” CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander wrote: “Afterward, Xavier coach Chris Mack proclaims it’s ‘as good a game as I’ve ever coached or been a part of.’”

Here are highlights from the game, via This Day In Sports Clips:

March 25, 2010: March 25, 2010: @KStateMBB beats @XavierMBB in 2OT in Sweet 16. One of best tourney games ever.



Vintage Gus. pic.twitter.com/9wR6H3gQPx — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 25, 2021