Former Kansas City Roos golfer pulls off huge upset at Dell Technologies Match Play

Antoine Rozner, of France, right, bumps fists with Tommy Fleetwood, of England, on the practice green before a practice round for the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play kicked off Wednesday with a handful of upsets, including one by a former Kansas City Roos golfer.

Antoine Rozner defeated Bryson DeChambeau 2-up in Austin, Texas. Rozner, who played at Kansas City from 2012-16, was a big underdog against DeChambeau, who is ranked fifth in the world.

After Rozner’s win, Golf Digest wrote a story with the headline, “France’s Antoine Rozner introduces himself to America with upset win over Bryson DeChambeau.”

Earlier this week, Rozner talked with Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson, who asked about playing for the Roos.

“I didn’t know what to expect coming from Paris. It was a lovely four years,” Rozner said. “If I had to do it again, I would.”

Rozner, who majored in business at Kansas City, was the Western Athletic Conference player of the year. While the Roos didn’t qualify for the NCAA Championship during Rozner’s senior year, he made it as an individual and tied for eighth, shooting a 2-over 282.

After beating DeChambeau, Rozner was asked if he considered it an upset.

“Not really because I think in match play everyone is on the same level, so no, I don’t think it’s an upset,” said Rozner, who is ranked 64th in the world. “Obviously he’s a heck of a player. He hit the ball so far.

“No, I think it’s just a round of golf. It doesn’t matter who you are. In one round you can beat anyone. No, I don’t think there is any upset in there.”

Upset Alert:



Antoine Rozner is 2UP on Bryson DeChambeau thru 14 holes. pic.twitter.com/PcYeYd4KEX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 24, 2021

Oddly, Rozner also was asked if someone offered season tickets to the Royals or Chiefs, which would he pick.

“Chiefs,” Rozner said.

How many games did he attend at Arrowhead Stadium?

“Not a lot. I think one or two,” Rozner said. “We had golf practices most of the time.”