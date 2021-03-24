Watch time-lapse video of updates done at Kauffman Stadium ahead of 2021 season

Fans who return to Kauffman Stadium this season will notice some big changes.

First is the protective netting that was extended prior to the 2020 season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans never got to see that at Kauffman Stadium, which only had cutouts in the seats.

During the offseason, the Royals also installed new screens on the Crown Vision video board. And the mural on the Hall of Fame also has been covered with a new video board.

On Tuesday, the Royals shared a time-lapse video of the updates being made at Kauffman Stadium. This also gives you an idea of how things will look this season at The K:

Enjoy this satisfying timelapse of our new video boards. #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/ZbbdVbFABH — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 23, 2021

Opening day is next week. The Royals will face the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on April 1. Single-game tickets went on sale Wednesday.