Hampered by NCAA rules, sportscaster uses his own drawings for basketball highlights

When the NCAA handed Andrew Clay lemons, he made lemonade.

Clay, who is the sports director at KATC-TV in Lafayette, Louisiana, wasn’t allowed to use video from LSU’s 86-78 loss to Michigan in the men’s NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

NCAA rules apparently prohibited showing highlights during the newscast, Clay decided to use drawings he made on his computer using Microsoft paint to illustrate the big plays from the game.

“The NCAA rules on highlights,” Clay said, “they’re complex, antiquated and they say I can’t show you the highlights until the postgame show ends on CBS at about 11:30, but they don’t say I can’t open up MS Paint and go to town.”

The result was a really funny sports segment:

As you could see from the drawings, Michigan coach Juwan Howard was really happy at the end of the game.